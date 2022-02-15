BP CEO Bernard Looney said rising risks of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are having no effect on its operations in the country, as the company continues with the "business of business" in Russia even as 130K troops amass along the Ukraine border.

"We, along with many of our peers have a large presence in Russia and, quite frankly, there is no impact on our ongoing operations in Russia," Looney told CNBC in an interview at an oil and gas exhibition conference in Cairo, Egypt.

Looney said BP would make a judgment call if the Russia-Ukraine situation escalates, but in the meantime the company is "sticking with the business of business, and let's see what will happen in the days, weeks and months ahead."

BP has been engaged in Russia for more than 30 years and is the largest foreign investor in the country through its 19.75% stake in national oil company Rosneft.

