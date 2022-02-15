Natural gas prices (NG1:COM) settled +6.4% at $4.195/MMBtu, the highest closing price in nearly a month, sparked by the growing belief that Russia will invade Ukraine, which could lead Russia to halt its natural gas shipments to Europe.

U.S. gas producers could then step in to supply Europe with liquefied natural gas, which would imply a large increase in demand and potentially cause a quick reduction of domestic inventories of natural gas.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZF, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL

Supplies to U.S. LNG export plants reached near record levels over the weekend as vessels docked for loading at all seven export terminals for the first time, Reuters reports, citing data from Refinitiv.

Venture Global received permission on Friday from U.S. regulators to load LNG on the first commissioning vessel at its Calcasieu Pass export plant in Louisiana.

According to Reuters, feed gas to U.S. LNG plants reached 13.2B cf/day on Saturday, the highest since hitting an all-time high of 13.3B cf/day on January 20 when all six liquefaction trains at Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG operated near full capacity.

With the completion of all six liquefaction units at Sabine Pass, the plant's aggregate nominal production capacity will total 30M mt/year of LNG, processing more than 4.7B cf/day of natural gas into LNG.