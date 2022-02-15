Continental kicks off heart of E&P earnings season, sets (very) disciplined tone

Feb. 14, 2022 9:23 PM ETVLO, PSX, CVX, XOM, MRO, DVN, USO, PXD, CLRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

Abandoned drilling tower

zanskar/iStock via Getty Images

Continental (NYSE:CLR) reported earnings after the close and provided 2022 guidance. The capital discipline message was clear, production growth is taking a back seat.

In tracking the shale discipline narrative, it appeared the bullish commentary Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) shared in Q4 of 2021 had drifted. Pioneer, a high-quality low-cost operator, planned to grow production 5% regardless of oil price. Assuming peers followed suit, 5% growth across major shale-producing basins would result in an additional ~400kb/d of supply in 2022. By mid February, Citi strategist Morris and IEA head Birol were calling for ~15% shale supply growth, or 1.0-1.2mb/d from the major US shale basins.

Continental produced 377kboe/d in Q4 2021, when adjusting for acquisitions. Continental is guiding the market to 388kboe/d of production in 2022, 3% growth. Thereafter, Continental is planning to grow oil production at low-single-digit rates through 2025, assuming $80 WTI (NYSEARCA:USO).

With OPEC unable or unwilling to increase supplies (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX), and demand accelerating as pandemic-related lockdowns dwindle (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX), shale supply growth is the only thing standing in the way of higher oil prices. Devon (NYSE:DVN), Pioneer, and Marathon (NYSE:MRO) are all set to report later this week, and oil commentators will be watching for any clues on capital allocation priorities and production discipline.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.