Sock maker Bombas said to consider initial public offering

  • Sock maker Bombas is said to be evaluating an IPO as soon as this year.
  • The apparel maker has held talks with potential underwriters, according to a Bloomberg report. A target valuation for the company couldn't be learned.
  • Bombas, which originally was featured on ABC's "Shark Tank" TV show several years ago, has raised a total of $150M in funding over four rounds, according to Crunchbase. Their latest funding was raised in December. Irving Investors and Third Point Ventures are the most recent investors.
  • Bombas has a slogan that for ever item purchased, the company donates an item to someone affected by homelessness, according to its website.
  • Bombas would join shoe brand Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD), which went public last year, as an apparel company with a social/ecofriendly mission.
