Activist investor Sachem Head is said to plan to nominate seven directors to US Foods (NYSE:USFD) as is tries to gain control of the food distributors' board.

The activist fund, which has a 8.7% stake in US Foods, believes the company has underperformed its peers and failed to improve its operations, according to a Bloomberg report. The activist is arguing that if it USFD can get its margins similar to peer Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY), its shares could double.

Sachem Head disclosed in October that that it had acquired a 5.1% position in the company and that it that it intended to "engage in discussions" with US Foods management about the company's business and future. Sachem Head previously disclosed a 2.5% stake in 2018 and claimed that the company was undervalued when compared to its peers.

Reuters reported in November that USFD was looking to hire a chief operating officer and replace is CFO as it received pressure from activist investor.

Sachem Head’s nominees include its managing partner, Scott Ferguson, and former Kraft Heinz Co. CEO Bernardo Hees, according to Bloomberg.

US Foods (USFD) previously offered two seats, including one for a Sachem Head representative, though the company rejected the idea of bringing Hees on as a director, according to the Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.

On Friday, US Foods board separated its CEO and chair role.

US Foods is scheduled to release Q4 results on Thursday.