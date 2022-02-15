Federal investigators said to probe block trading at Wall Street banks, hedge funds
Feb. 14, 2022 11:51 PM ET
- Federal investors are said to have started an investigation into block trading on Wall Street and are said to be looking into whether banks have allegedly improperly tipped hedge fund clients before large share sales.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to firms including Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), according to a WSJ report. The Justice Department is also investing the matter, according to the WSJ and Bloomberg.
- Morgan Stanley is said to be an early focus of the investigation and regulators have been probing issues around block trades since at least 2019, according to reports.
- Block trades are important business for Wall Street and there were nearly $70B last year, a five-year high, the WSJ said, citing Dealogic figures.
