Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as Russia-Ukraine tensions keep investors cautious

Japan -0.86%. Japan data - Final December Industrial output confirmed at -1% m/m.

Japan GDP preliminary for Q4 2021 +1.3% q/q (vs. expected 1.4%).

China +0.07%.

Hong Kong -1.20%.

Australia -0.51%. Australia weekly consumer confidence 103.2 (prior 99.9).

India +1.51%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones dropping 0.49% at 34566.17, S&P 500 shed 0.38% at 4401.66, while Nasdaq was little changed at 13790.93.

Reserve Bank of Australia February meeting minutes - full text.

NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday 15 February 2022.

Oil prices fell as investors took profits from the previous day’s rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped, although losses were capped by fears that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt supplies.

Brent crude futures was at $96.19 a barrel by 0205 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude dropped 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.10 a barrel.

Gold prices climbed to an eight-month high on Tuesday, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to shun riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,876.71 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,879.00.

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.3% to $23.91 per ounce and platinum added 0.1% to $1,029.19, while palladium dipped 0.3% to $2,353.18.

U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.14%; S&P 500 -0.04%; Nasdaq +0.09%.