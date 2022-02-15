Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as Russia-Ukraine tensions keep investors cautious

Feb. 15, 2022 1:19 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.86%. Japan data - Final December Industrial output confirmed at -1% m/m.

Japan GDP preliminary for Q4 2021 +1.3% q/q (vs. expected 1.4%).

China +0.07%.

Hong Kong -1.20%.

Australia -0.51%. Australia weekly consumer confidence 103.2 (prior 99.9).

India +1.51%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones dropping 0.49% at 34566.17, S&P 500 shed 0.38% at 4401.66, while Nasdaq was little changed at 13790.93.

Reserve Bank of Australia February meeting minutes - full text.

NZD traders - heads up for the GDT dairy auction coming up Tuesday 15 February 2022.

Oil prices fell as investors took profits from the previous day’s rally to seven-year highs and as global stock markets slumped, although losses were capped by fears that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt supplies.

Brent crude futures was at $96.19 a barrel by 0205 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude dropped 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $95.10 a barrel.

Gold prices climbed to an eight-month high on Tuesday, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to shun riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,876.71 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,879.00.

Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.3% to $23.91 per ounce and platinum added 0.1% to $1,029.19, while palladium dipped 0.3% to $2,353.18.

U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.14%; S&P 500 -0.04%; Nasdaq +0.09%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.