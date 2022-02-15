GoDaddy inks $750M accelerated share repurchase pact

Feb. 15, 2022 1:57 AM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has entered into accelerated share repurchase agreements with each of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $750M of company's Class A common stock.
  • The final settlement of the ASRs is expected to occur during the second quarter of 2022.
  • As previously disclosed, the board has authorized a multi-year $3B share repurchase plan. The ASR Agreements represent a significant step in this share repurchase plan.
  • Since 2018, GoDaddy has repurchased ~24M shares of its Class A common stock for ~$1.53B.
