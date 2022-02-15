Ziff Davis down 3% afterhours on Q4 prelim results
Feb. 15, 2022 2:24 AM ETZiff Davis, Inc. (ZD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) down 3% afterhours after it reported prelim Q4 and FY21 results.
- Q4 revenues increased 6.4% to $408.6M compared to $384.1M for Q4 2020. Adjusted Q4 revenues increased 10.4% to $408.6M as compared to $370.1M for Q4 2020.
- Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations for the quarter decreased 3.1% to $2.17 compared to $2.24 for Q4 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 2.9% to $161.6M compared to $157.1M for Q4 2020.
- Q4 2021 free cash flow from continuing and discontinued operations was $59.1M during Q4 2021 compared to $102.9M in Q4 2020.
- For full year revenues increased 22.3% to a record of $1.42B compared to $1.16B for 2020. On a pro-forma basis, revenues increased 26.8% to $1.38B as compared to $1.09B for 2020.
- Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations for the year increased by 23.4% to $6.33 compared to $5.13 for 2020. On a pro-forma basis, Adjusted non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations for the year increased 31.4% to $6.11 as compared to $4.65 for 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the year increased 23.3% to $498.7M compared to $404.5M for 2020.
- Outlook for FY22: Revenue of $1,497M-$1,535M vs. consensus of $1.52B; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.52-$6.79 vs. consensus of $7.36 and Adjusted EBITDA of $538M-$555M.