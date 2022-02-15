European stocks climb; investors focus on Russia-Ukraine

London +0.74%.

Germany +1.14%.

France +1.04%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.9%, with industrials and autos each adding to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Spain January final CPI +6.1% vs +6.0% y/y prelim.

UK January jobless claims change -31.9k vs -43.3k prior.

European stocks jumped after the Russian Defense Ministry reportedly announced that it had begun returning some troops to deployment bases after training exercises near the Ukrainian border.

Coming in the session: UK December ILO unemployment rate at 0700 GMT; UK December average weekly earnings at 0700 GMT Eurozone December trade balance data at 1000 GMT; Eurozone Q4 GDP second estimate at 1000 GMT; Germany February ZEW survey current conditions at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than four basis point to 2.04%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 0.3%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.59%.

European futures mixed. FTSE +0.77%; CAC -2.61%; DAX +1.58% and EURO STOXX +1.55%.