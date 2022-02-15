European markets are getting a lift this morning from headlines out of Russia, where the country's defense ministry announced the pullback of some forces after they completed military drills near the border with Ukraine. Units of the Western and Southern military districts will now begin returning to their permanent bases, according to the Interfax news agency. U.S. stock index futures are riding the de-escalation sentiment, with contracts linked to the Dow ahead by 1%, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively. Hopes of averting an energy crisis also sent crude futures (CL1:COM) down 2.7% to $92.90 a barrel, retreating from the $95-level seen over the weekend.

Is it a ruse? The news comes a day after the U.S. warned that long-range artillery and rocket launchers were moved into "firing positions," Russian units were shifted into "attack formation," and an invasion could "essentially come at any time." The Kremlin has consistently denied plans of an attack, saying movements of forces on its own territory are an internal matter. Russia is also continuing its largest drills in years in neighboring Belarus that are due to finish on Feb. 20. Afraid of a Russia/Ukraine conflict? Check out these energy ETFs that can help.

Ukraine also appears to be doubting the "overstated" assessments, with security and defense council chief Oleksiy Danilov downplaying the threat of invasion. "Today we do not see that a large-scale offensive by the Russian Federation can take place either on Feb. 16 or 17," he declared, though he did warn of the risk of "internal destabilization" by unspecified forces. "The situation is fully under control. They will not be able to do any harm to our country now without internal destabilization."

Between war and peace: Adding to the confusion over the situation on the ground, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had a career as a comedian before taking office, took to social media yesterday to say that "February 16 will be the day of the attack." The apparently sarcastic quip triggered a brief bout of selling, with the S&P sliding 1.2%, before Zelenksky's chief of staff explained the remarks should be interpreted as irony. "It's been a crazy day after a crazy week," added Michael Purves, founder of Tallbacken Capital Advisors. "We are dealing with very twitchy markets. Geopolitical tensions come with lots of dramatic headlines." BP sticking with Russia as Ukraine crisis has 'no impact,' CEO Looney says.