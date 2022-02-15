Novartis to cut 400 jobs in India following distribution deal with Dr. Reddy's
Feb. 15, 2022 5:09 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)RDYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novartis India (NIL), a unit of Novartis (NYSE:NVS), signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) for a few of its Established Medicines which includes the pain drug Voveran, the Calcium range and Methergine, used to stop bleeding from the uterus after childbirth.
- Novartis said the strategic business decision will be leading to the reduction of ~400 jobs in Novartis India due to role redundancies.
- The company said it is extending a severance package along with outplacement services for the impacted employees.
- Novartis said the agreement brings together the manufacturing and development synergies of NIL with the sales and distribution strengths of Dr. Reddy’s.
- Novartis will retain Trademark ownership of these medicines.
