Allot inks $40M financing agreement with Lynrock Lake
Feb. 15, 2022 5:20 AM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) entered a $40M private financing with Lynrock Lake Master Fund, a fund managed by Lynrock Lake.
- The financing consists of $40M principal amount of a convertible promissory note which will mature on Feb. 14, 2025.
- The financing is expected to close on Feb. 17.
- Allot said Lynrock Lake has not requested a board seat, and its conversion of the note is subject to an initial ownership limitation of 19.99% of the company's ordinary shares outstanding after any such conversion, which may be decreased upon notice or increased to 24.99% upon 61 days notice from Lynrock Lake.