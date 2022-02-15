Allegion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.10, revenue of $709.3M beats by $30.84M

Feb. 15, 2022 5:36 AM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Allegion press release (NYSE:ALLE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $709.3M (-2.5% Y/Y) beats by $30.84M.
  • FY2022 reported revenue growth is estimated to be 6% to 7.5% vs. consensus growth of 7.5%, with organic revenue growth projected to be 7% to 8.5$; Adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75 vs. consensus of $5.73.
  • The company is targeting full-year available cash flow of approximately $465M to $485M.
  • “Allegion’s long-term business fundamentals are sound, and we continue to invest in our future,” Petratis said. “Strong economic demand, particularly in recovering non-residential markets, is encouraging. I am proud of how our employees responded to numerous challenges in 2021 and am confident Allegion is well-positioned to drive solid results in 2022 and beyond.”
