Allegion appoints CFO from within ranks

Feb. 15, 2022 5:48 AM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) appointed Michael Wagnes, as senior vice president and CFO, effective March 1.
  • Wagnes succeeds Patrick Shannon, who plans to retire by Sept. 2, 2022 and will serve as an advisor during the transition.
  • In his 15 years at Allegion, Wagnes has gained broad experience in finance and business leadership. He has been vice president and general manager of Commercial Americas since 2020.
  • In addition the company said that David Ilardi was appointed senior vice president of Allegion Americas, effective March 1, succeeding Luis Orbegoso, who has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside Allegion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.