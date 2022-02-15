Allegion appoints CFO from within ranks
Feb. 15, 2022 5:48 AM ETAllegion plc (ALLE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) appointed Michael Wagnes, as senior vice president and CFO, effective March 1.
- Wagnes succeeds Patrick Shannon, who plans to retire by Sept. 2, 2022 and will serve as an advisor during the transition.
- In his 15 years at Allegion, Wagnes has gained broad experience in finance and business leadership. He has been vice president and general manager of Commercial Americas since 2020.
- In addition the company said that David Ilardi was appointed senior vice president of Allegion Americas, effective March 1, succeeding Luis Orbegoso, who has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside Allegion.