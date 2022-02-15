Reliq Health inks contracts to add over 10K musculoskeletal/respiratory patients in 2022
Feb. 15, 2022 6:00 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) signed implementation plan agreements with current clients that are expected to add over 10K new patients to the platform in 2022, using the new Medicare Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) billing codes for patients with musculoskeletal or respiratory conditions.
- The new RTM codes have increased the eligible patient population for our primary care clients by over 50% and allow orthopaedic and respiratory specialists to use Reliq’s iUGO Care platform to improve patient care and generate new revenue streams for their specialty practices," said Reliq CEO Lisa Crossley.
- "Based on current implementation plans we expect to add a minimum of 10,000 new RTM patients this year through our current clients alone at an average revenue of $40 per patient per month," added Crossley.