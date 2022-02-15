WESCO Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.62, revenue of $4.85B beats by $180M

Feb. 15, 2022 6:01 AM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • WESCO press release (NYSE:WCC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.62.
  • Revenue of $4.85B (+17.4% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
  • Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by more than 80% to a record level compared to the end of 2020.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Sales increasing 5% to 8% vs. 4.9% consensus.
  • adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 6.7% to 7.0%,
  • adjusted EPS growing double digits to between $11.00 to $12.00 vs. $11.03 consensus.
  • Free cash flow of 100% or more of net income.
