WESCO Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.62, revenue of $4.85B beats by $180M
Feb. 15, 2022 6:01 AM ETWESCO International, Inc. (WCC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- WESCO press release (NYSE:WCC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.62.
- Revenue of $4.85B (+17.4% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by more than 80% to a record level compared to the end of 2020.
- FY22 Guidance:
- Sales increasing 5% to 8% vs. 4.9% consensus.
- adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 6.7% to 7.0%,
- adjusted EPS growing double digits to between $11.00 to $12.00 vs. $11.03 consensus.
- Free cash flow of 100% or more of net income.