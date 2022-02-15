Billtrust acquires an Ruropean B2B financial software provider - Order2Cash
Feb. 15, 2022 6:13 AM ETBTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Billtrust (NASDAQ:BTRS) has acquired Netherlands-based Order2Cash, a B2B order-to-cash platform provider.
- The acquisition follows the company's October 2021 purchase of iController, enhancing the company’s European footprint, global presence and ability to expand its innovative Business Payments Network (BPN).
- Steve Pinado, Billtrust President said, “This strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth plan of expanding globally with companies that offer complementary expertise, shared values and local market presence. Our EU team now exceeds 100 members, serving more than 700 customers, and is accelerating our global expansion.”
- The Order2Cash team will continue to operate from Netherlands locations in Amsterdam and Joure, as well as offices in Krakow, Poland and New York City, USA.