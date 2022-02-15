Wallbox teams up with Genuine's Napa Auto Parts
Feb. 15, 2022 6:22 AM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX)GPCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) enters into strategic partnership with Napa Auto Parts, a brand of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and a premier retail auto parts reseller in the U.S.
- Wallbox’s Smart Home EV Chargers, Pulsar Plus now available for purchase at Napa Auto Parts.
- Pulsar Plus is available for purchase in select retail locations as of mid-February 2022.
- "Showcasing Pulsar Plus through an established brand like Napa Auto Parts can help expand the awareness of our products as we continue to take steps aimed to accelerate the adoption of our smart home EV charger across the United States and Canada," said Douglas Alfaro, General Manager of Wallbox North America.