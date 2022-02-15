Blackstone to recapitalize Mileway for €21B
Feb. 15, 2022
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced that existing investors in Mileway, its pan-European last mile logistics company, have agreed to recapitalize the company for €21B alongside Blackstone's Core+ strategy, and to hold the business for the long term.
- The recapitalization remains subject to a “go-shop” process which will commence immediately and will run up to 75 days.
- Related to the recapitalization, existing Mileway investors have been offered the opportunity to retain or increase their shareholding, or exit for cash.
