Exelixis/Bristol-Myers' drug combo shows sustained survival benefits in kidney cancer

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) said two-year follow-up data from a phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial, showed sustained survival benefits, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements with the combination of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) against sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).

The company said that with a median follow-up of 32.9 months (25.4 months minimum), Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo continued to show superiority across efficacy goals of overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS), objective response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR), including increased complete response (CR) rates compared to sunitinib.

For the secondary goal of median OS, the combination showed a maintained clinically meaningful improvement (37.7 months vs. 34.3 months), with a 30% reduction in the risk of death compared to sunitinib.

PFS benefits, the primary goal of the study, were also maintained, with the combination continuing to double median PFS vs. sunitinib (16.6 months vs. 8.3 months, respectively)

ORR was 55.7% for the combination treatment versus 28.4% for sunitinib.

The safety profile in study was consistent with that previously seen for the combination treatment.

The company said 97.2% of patients treated with the combination experienced a treatment-related adverse event (TRAE) of any grade, compared to 93.1% of patients treated with sunitinib.

Overall, 10.6% discontinued Opdivo only, 9.1% discontinued Cabometyx only, and 7.5% discontinued both Cabometyx and Opdivo.

In a separate analysis, with 32.9 months median follow-up, patients continued to report clinically meaningful HRQoL benefits with the combination treatment.

Cabometyx is marketed by Exelixis in the U.S. and by Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) in Japan. Ipsen has exclusive rights for the commercialization of Cabometyx outside the U.S. and Japan.