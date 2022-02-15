BorgWarner Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.30, revenue of $3.65B beats by $150M; initiates FY22 guidance

Feb. 15, 2022 6:34 AM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BorgWarner press release (NYSE:BWA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $3.65B (-7.1% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance: Net sales are expected to be in the range of $15.9 billion to $16.5 billion vs. consensus of $16.45B, compared with 2021 sales of $14.8 billion. This implies a year-over-year organic increase in sales of 10% to 14%.
  • Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 8.7% to 9.4%; adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 10.2% to 10.7%.
  • Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.71 to $4.19 per diluted share; adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.15 to $4.60 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.65.
  • Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,600 million to $1,650 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $700 million to $800 million.
