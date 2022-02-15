Genesis Unicorn Capital prices downsized IPO of $75M
Feb. 15, 2022 6:43 AM ETGenesis Unicorn Capital Corp - Units (1 Ord Share Class A & 1/2 War) (GENQU), GENQ, GENQWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- enesis Unicorn Capital (GENQU) has priced its downsized initial public offering of $75M, consisting of 7.5M units at $10.00 per unit.
- The company had previously filed to offer 10M units at the same price.
- The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq today.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
- SPAC intends to focus its search on the intersection of the healthcare and technology industries, specifically within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1.125M units.
- The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2022.
- The company is led by CEO Adeoye Olukotun, who is a Mayo Clinic trained cardiologist and currently serves as the CEO of CR Strategies, COO Juan Fernandez, who most recently served as the General Manager of Chassis Brakes International Spain, part of Hitachi Automotive Systems and Chief Scientific Officer Niel Starksen and Co-Chairmen Grainne Coen and Ernest Fong.