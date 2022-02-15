ThreeD Capital reports Premium Nickel Resources to acquire Selkirk Mine in Botswana
Feb. 15, 2022 6:44 AM ETThreeD Capital Inc. (IDKFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ThreeD Capital (OTCQX:IDKFF) announced that Premium Nickel Resource (PNR), a private Canadian company that provides direct exposure to nickel-copper-cobalt opportunities in the southern African region, has executed a definitive asset purchase agreement with the Liquidator of Tati Nickel Mining Company (TNMC) to acquire the Selkirk Mine and surrounding prospecting licenses and infrastructure in Botswana formerly operated by TNMC.
- ThreeD is a founding shareholder of PNR and currently owns ~9% of PNR’s total issued and outstanding common shares.
- PNR has been undertaking due diligence work programs on Selkirk since being selected as the preferred bidder in the TNMC liquidation process and entering into a MOU providing for a six-month exclusivity period.
- The proposed work plan for Selkirk includes drilling to better define existing resources and will focus on bringing the legacy bankable feasibility back to compliance and update the environmental baseline to include a tailings management facility and dedicated processing plant to produce concentrates.