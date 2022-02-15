Discover Financial Services January delinquency rate highest since April 2021

Feb. 15, 2022 6:49 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) credit card delinquency rate of 1.75% in January 2022 higher from 1.66% in the prior month, significantly from 2.08% in the same year-ago period.
  • Net principal charge-off rate of 1.76% increased from 1.58% in December, much lower from 2.57% in January 2021.
  • Monthly Credit Card Charge-off and Delinquency Statistics (past months):

