Discover Financial Services January delinquency rate highest since April 2021
Feb. 15, 2022 6:49 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) credit card delinquency rate of 1.75% in January 2022 higher from 1.66% in the prior month, significantly from 2.08% in the same year-ago period.
- Net principal charge-off rate of 1.76% increased from 1.58% in December, much lower from 2.57% in January 2021.
- Monthly Credit Card Charge-off and Delinquency Statistics (past months):
- Deutsche Bank yesterday upgraded DFS to Buy, as its elevated loan growth vs. its peers drives revenue.