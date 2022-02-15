Larimar slumps 57% as FDA maintains clinical hold on CTI-1601 program

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintained its clinical hold on the company's CTI-1601 program and requires additional data to resolve the hold.

The FDA had placed a clinical hold on the CTI-1601 program in May 2021, following mortalities which occurred at the highest dose levels in a 26-week non-human primate (NHP) toxicology study that was designed to support extended dosing of patients with CTI-1601.

The company is exploring CTI-1601 as a treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a neurodegenerative movement disorder. CTI-1601 is a recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin into the mitochondria of patients with FA who are unable to produce enough of the essential protein.

The company said its recent feedback from the FDA follows its submission of a complete response including a study report from the 26-week NHP toxicology study.

Larimar said it is further analyzing previously completed studies, and is evaluating if additional studies are required. The company also intends to engage FDA to determine how best to provide these data.

Larimar added that it is currently reassessing guidance on the timing of the planned Jive open-label extension and pediatric multiple-ascending dose clinical trials as it works to meet the agency’s request.

"We remain committed to CTI-1601’s further development and are working towards this goal with a strong cash position which provides runway at least into 2023. We intend to operate under a cost reduction plan while resolving the clinical hold to manage burn and extend our cash runway if needed," said Larimar President and CEO Carole Ben-Maimon.

