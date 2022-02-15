Weber loses rating from JPMorgan on concerns of 2022 slowdown, higher costs

Feb. 15, 2022 6:56 AM ETWeber Inc. (WEBR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

JPMorgan downgraded Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) to a Neutral rating from a prior perch of Overweight after the company posted disappointing Q1 results and lowered its guidance.

Analyst Megan Alexander pointed to high top-line uncertainty ahead for Weber (WEBR) with second half risk on price elasticity and do-it-yourself normalization.

Alexander also warned on the macro and cost backdrop for Weber (WEBR).

"Housing backdrop becoming less supportive given rising rates. As we have discussed, housing metrics are likely to decelerate on the recent rate move (mortgage rates back to pre-COVID levels) as home prices/turnover are 75%+ negatively correlated to 30Y mortgage rates (and drive home spending). Freight and commodity cost increases that continue to surprise management resulting in unprecedented price increases could result in a more promotional environment and/or trade-down and undermine the company’s ability to offset the pressures it is currently seeing (with this risk lingering into 2023)."

JPMorgan cut its price target on Weber (WEBR) to $9.50 from $13.00.

Shares of Weber (WEBR) fell 0.66% premarket to $10.53.

Dig into a breakdown of the FQ1 report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.