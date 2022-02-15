Weber loses rating from JPMorgan on concerns of 2022 slowdown, higher costs

JPMorgan downgraded Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) to a Neutral rating from a prior perch of Overweight after the company posted disappointing Q1 results and lowered its guidance.

Analyst Megan Alexander pointed to high top-line uncertainty ahead for Weber (WEBR) with second half risk on price elasticity and do-it-yourself normalization.

Alexander also warned on the macro and cost backdrop for Weber (WEBR).

"Housing backdrop becoming less supportive given rising rates. As we have discussed, housing metrics are likely to decelerate on the recent rate move (mortgage rates back to pre-COVID levels) as home prices/turnover are 75%+ negatively correlated to 30Y mortgage rates (and drive home spending). Freight and commodity cost increases that continue to surprise management resulting in unprecedented price increases could result in a more promotional environment and/or trade-down and undermine the company’s ability to offset the pressures it is currently seeing (with this risk lingering into 2023)."

JPMorgan cut its price target on Weber (WEBR) to $9.50 from $13.00.

Shares of Weber (WEBR) fell 0.66% premarket to $10.53.

