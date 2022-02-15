Treasury yield curve steepens ahead of more inflation data

Longer rates are rising as the markets brace for another round of inflation numbers, this time on the wholesale side.

The January PPI will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect that the headline number rose 0.5% for the month, down to an annual rate of 9.1%, with the core PPI up 0.4%, down to 7.8%.

"The headline index likely rose about 0.5%, boosted by the gasoline and fuel oil components, but we think the core rose only 0.3%, constrained by falling airline fares and - we hope - a dip in vehicle prices," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson wrote.

The 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) is up 5 basis point to 2.05%, while the 2-year yield (NASDAQ:SHY) is up 1 basis point to 1.6%.

That will be welcomed by the Fed, which needs longer rates to rise to tamp down on rising prices, but doesn't want the pressure of untethered short-end rates, something that's been seen lately.

"Producer prices are the best representation of corporate pricing power," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "The indicators to look at are core (US companies do not have pricing power over food and fuel), and the monthly change (we are not interested in pricing power of a year ago)."

"Core goods pricing power peaked in the second quarter and in December was back in the normal range (at the top of that range)."

The PPI does feed into the CPI, but it's not a one-for-one relationship, so markets need to put more weight on the CPI number, Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson said on Bloomberg.

Odds of a half-point Fed rate hike in March have receded since pricing in a nearly a 100% chance last week.