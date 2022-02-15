Black Knight announces key management transition

Feb. 15, 2022 7:03 AM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) announces that Anthony Jabbour, the company's Chairman and CEO, will assume the role of executive chairman of the Board.
  • Joe Nackashi, President, will assume the role of CEO; and Kirk Larsen, CFO will assume the role of President and CFO.
  • Jabbour will focus on the strategic direction of the company, capital allocation and will work with the executive leadership team to extend the company's track record of success.
  • Nackashi has been President since 2017 and is a 35-year veteran of the company.
  • These new appointments are effective May 16, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.