Black Knight announces key management transition
Feb. 15, 2022 7:03 AM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) announces that Anthony Jabbour, the company's Chairman and CEO, will assume the role of executive chairman of the Board.
- Joe Nackashi, President, will assume the role of CEO; and Kirk Larsen, CFO will assume the role of President and CFO.
- Jabbour will focus on the strategic direction of the company, capital allocation and will work with the executive leadership team to extend the company's track record of success.
- Nackashi has been President since 2017 and is a 35-year veteran of the company.
- These new appointments are effective May 16, 2022.