Marriott Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.30, revenue of $4.45B beats by $420M
Feb. 15, 2022 7:04 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Marriott press release (NASDAQ:MAR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.30.
- Revenue of $4.45B (+105.1% Y/Y) beats by $420M.
- Shares +3.3% PM.
- Comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 124.5% worldwide, 143.6% in the U.S. & Canada, and 83.3% in international markets vs. 4Q20.
- CEO comment: "While Omicron caused a temporary setback in global demand recovery in January, especially for business transient and group travel, new bookings across customer segments have rebounded to pre-Omicron levels. We are optimistic that the global recovery will progress meaningfully throughout 2022. For 2022, we expect gross rooms growth approaching 5 percent and deletions of 1 to 1.5 percent, resulting in anticipated net rooms growth of 3.5 to 4 percent. Assuming no meaningful setback in the global recovery, we could begin returning cash to shareholders later in 2022."