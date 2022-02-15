Voyager Digital GAAP EPS of $0.01, revenue of $164.8M

Feb. 15, 2022 7:05 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Voyager Digital press release (OTCQX:VYGVF): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.01.
  • Revenue for the quarter is $164.8M with $149M for the historical business and $15.8M from the Coinify merchant business. The $164.8M in revenue is up over 4400% compared to $3.5M for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is $17.4 million for the quarter vs $2.8 M for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
  • Total verified users on the platform stand at more than 3.2 million, up 49% from 2.15 million at the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Total funded accounts exceed 1,074,000 as of December 31, 2021, up 25% from 860,000 at the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Total Assets on Platform grew to $5.9 billion from $4.3 billion at September 30, 2021.
