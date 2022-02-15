Restaurant Brands International gains after comparable sales top expectations

Feb. 15, 2022 7:06 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) moved higher in early trading after posting Q4 comparable sales improve sequentially across all brands, including at Tim Hortons Canada (+10.3% vs. +10.2% consensus), Burger King U.S. (+11.3% vs. +10.4% consensus) and Firehouse Subs (+14.7%).

QSR execs said digital investments have been embraced by customers, with global digital sales reaching $10B in 2021, up from $6B in 2020 and now representing about 30% of the company's global system-wide sales.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $584M for QSR vs. $501M a year ago.

CEO update: "Our growth throughout 2021 resulted in strong free cash flow generation, allowing us to make important investments in our business while returning over $1.5 billion of capital to shareholders and acquiring a new restaurant brand in Firehouse Subs."

Shares of Restaurant Brands International (QSR) rose 2.99% premarket to $58.987 following the earnings topper.

