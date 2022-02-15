Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) +1.5% pre-market after reaffirming guidance for FY 2022 adjusted earnings and organic sales growth, and announcing a new $300M-$500M stock buyback plan.

Kicking off its annual Investor Day, Otis said it sees full-year adjusted EPS rising 6%-10%, equating to EPS of $3.19-$3.31, inline with analyst consensus estimate, and forecasts organic sales rising 2.5%-4.5%.

The company's medium-term outlook includes organic sales up low to mid single digits, organic New Equipment sales up low single digits, organic Service sales up mid single digits, average adjusted operating profit margin expansion of ~40 basis points annually, adjusted EPS compound annual growth rate of 10%-plus, and free cash flow conversion 100%-110% of GAAP net income.

"Between 2019 and 2021, we gained two points of New Equipment share, grew our Service portfolio by 5%, expanded adjusted margins by 100 basis points and drove 35% adjusted EPS growth," Otis Chair and CEO Judy Marks said.

Otis recently reported slightly better than forecast Q4 earnings but said it expects the pace of growth in sales and profits to slow down in 2022.