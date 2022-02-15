LGI Homes GAAP EPS of $4.53 beats by $0.20, revenue of $801.07M beats by $43M

Feb. 15, 2022 7:11 AM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • LGI Homes press release (NASDAQ:LGIH): Q4 GAAP EPS of $4.53 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $801.07M (-10.7% Y/Y) beats by $43M.
  • Gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues decreased 70 basis points to 26.4%
  • Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues decreased 120 basis points to 27.6%.
  • Guidance FY22: Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 26.5% and 28.5%.
  • Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 28.0% and 30.0% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin.
