Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) announced that ticket sales will open to the general public starting on February 16. The company said customers will have the opportunity to purchase one of the initial spaceflight reservations and secure membership in the unique community of Future Astronauts.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said the company plans to have its first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, which it believes will provide an "incredibly strong foundation" as it begins regular operations and scale our fleet.

Virgin Galactic spaceflight reservations also provide access to the Future Astronaut membership community - designed and curated to bring inspiration, excitement, and adventure from the time of ticket purchase to spaceflight and beyond.

The spaceflight itself launches from Spaceport America in New Mexico and is preceded by several days of spaceflight preparedness activities. During spaceflight, astronauts will experience a 90-minute journey including a signature air launch and Mach-3 boost to space.

Spaceflight reservations are a total price of $450,000. Following an initial deposit of USD $150,000, customers will make their final payment before their flight.

Shares of Virgin Galactic moved up 11.67% in premarket trading on Monday to $9.09.

