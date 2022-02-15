AstraZeneca COVID-19 therapy Evusheld to be offered in Israel - Reuters
Feb. 15, 2022 7:17 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) antibody therapy Evusheld to prevent COVID-19 will be offered in Israel to those with weaker immune systems who did not receive an adequate antibody boost from vaccines, Reuters reported.
- The therapy will be for people aged 12 and older who weigh more than 40 kg, according to the report.
- Evusheld will be given regardless of past recovery from COVID-19 or receipt of COVID vaccine, given that two weeks have gone by since getting the shot, the report added.
- A day ago, the British drugmaker signed an $855M contract with the U.S. to supply 1M more doses of Evusheld.
- In December 2021, the U.S. FDA authorized Evusheld for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in those aged 12 years and above, who have weaker immune systems and for individuals who cannot mount an adequate immune response to vaccines, as well as for whom vaccines are not indicated.