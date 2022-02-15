Black Knight acquired remaining interest in Optimal Blue for $1.2B
Feb. 15, 2022 7:16 AM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI), CNNEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) acquired the outstanding interests of Optimal Blue Holdco from co-investors Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and investment entities affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners.
- The purchase consideration of $1.16B was a combination of 36.4M Dun & Bradstreet shares valued at $722.5M and $433.5M in cash, funded by borrowings under Black Knight's revolving credit facility.
- The transaction is expected to increase 2022 Adj. EPS by $0.11 and will expand the company's Dec. 31, 2021 gross leverage ratio to 3.9X on a pro forma basis.
- Post the transaction, Black Knight owns ~18.5M Dun & Bradstreet shares with a fair value of $352.8M (based on Feb.14 closing price).
- Meanwhile, the company beat its Q4 EPS and revenue and also announced CEO transition.