ImmunoGen gains on pact with Eli Lilly for antibody-drug conjugates

Feb. 15, 2022 7:21 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)LLYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares have added ~3% in the pre-market on Tuesday after the company announced a licensing deal with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to research, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates based on its camptothecin platform.
  • ADCs covered by the deal will be directed to targets selected by Eli Lilly (LLY), which will be responsible for all R&D costs. ImmunoGen (IMGN) will retain full rights to the camptothecin platform for all other targets.
  • Per the terms, Eli Lilly (LLY) will pay the company $13M of upfront payment for the initial targets. ImmunoGen (IMGN) is entitled to a further $32.5M in exercise fees if Lilly licenses the full set of additional targets, which are pre-specified in the deal.
  • ImmunoGen (IMGN) can receive up to $1.7B in program exercise fees and milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties as a percentage of global commercial sales by Eli Lilly (LLY).
  • Read: Immunogen’s (IMGN) licensing deal with Eli Lilly (LLY) comes in the wake of the company’s $257M capital raise last December.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.