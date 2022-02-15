Vintage Wine Estates trades higher after earnings topper

Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating on Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) after taking in the company's earnings report. The firm noted that Vintage Wine Estates saw a strong holiday season, M&A benefits in the wholesale business and solid business-to-business growth.

Analyst Vivien Azer: "VWE delivered a solid FY2Q22 revenues (3% ahead of our est.), with balanced growth across all three business units. Total company growth of +33% was led by DTC (+51%). With the benefit of acquisitions, full company revenue guidance goes to $275-$285 mm, while delayed realization of synergies lowers EBITDA margin target by 100 bps (to 23%). Market share momentum well intact."

Cowen assigned a price target of $15 to VWE after boosting FY22 and FY23 sales estimates.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates moved 3.37% higher in premarket action to $8.58 following the earnings release and guidance boost.