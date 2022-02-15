Gilat Satellite Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10, revenue of $67.3M

  • Gilat Satellite press release (NASDAQ:GILT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10.
  • Revenue of $67.3M (+58.0% Y/Y).
  • Shares +4.5% premarket.
  • FY2022 revenues to be between $245M to $265M, representing year-over-year growth of between 12% and 21%, GAAP operating income of between $5M to $9M and adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% to 53%.
  • CEO comment: “As we enter 2022, I am very encouraged by our strong backlog, solid visibility and the pipeline we see ahead of us. We therefore feel confident in resuming our annual objectives which show strong growth in revenues and significant improvement in profitability for 2022.”
