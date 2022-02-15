Hudson Capital combines with Freight App alongside its leadership team
Feb. 15, 2022 7:26 AM ETHudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) acquired 100% of Freight App as a wholly owned subsidiary on Monday, February 14, 2022.
- Company appointed Freight App's leadership to replace retiring board, CEO Warren Wang, and CFO Man Yun and adopted Fr8App’s U.S. Headquarters in Houston, Texas.
- Effective February 15, 2022, company named Javier Selgas as CEO and Paul Freudenthaler as CFO.
- The newly appointed Board of Directors includes Selgas and independent directors Nicholas Adler, Marc Urbach, and William Samuels.
- “This merger is a culmination of nearly two years of dedicated work and investment. I want to thank Mr. Wang and Mr. Yun for their involvement in this process and to also thank the former board of directors for their service. We are grateful for their contributions and are excited to now be a part of a US-headquartered, publicly listed company.” stated Javier Selgas.