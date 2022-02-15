FirstService Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.19, revenue of $856.9M beats by $12.85M
Feb. 15, 2022 7:32 AM ETFirstService Corporation (FSV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FirstService press release (NASDAQ:FSV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $856.9M (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $12.85M.
- “We are pleased to have delivered another year of very strong organic and overall revenue growth with all of our businesses demonstrating their ability to win market share, despite a challenging labour environment,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our focus during the coming year is to further strengthen our teams and increase capacity to meet robust demand for our services. The continued strength in our end market fundamentals, together with the recent addition of strategic tuck-under acquisitions, provide us with confidence in our top-line growth outlook for 2022."