Ciena lowers Q1 revenue view to $840M- $850M below estimates

Feb. 15, 2022 7:34 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) down 2.7% premarket after it reported Q1 preliminary revenue to be in the range of $840 to $850 million, compared to the company’s previous expectation of $870 to $910 million vs. consensus of $894.95M.
  • Adjusted gross margin for fiscal first quarter is expected to be approximately 45% to 46%, at the high end of the previous guidance of 43% to 46%.
  • Adjusted operating expense for the quarter is expected to be approximately $290 million, in line with the previous guidance.
  • "Accordingly, we continue to expect to achieve our revenue guidance of 11% to 13% annual growth for fiscal 2022 (consensus of 12.14% Y/Y)," said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena.
  • The company expects to announce full fiscal first quarter financial results on March 7, 2022, before market open.
