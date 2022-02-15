Fisker (NYSE:FSR) rallied early on Tuesday after the company announced that it is now accepting reservations for the Fisker PEAR, which will be the company's second vehicle available to the general market.

The all-electric Fisker PEAR is said to blend sustainability, technology, and design into a digitally connected, compact, five-passenger urban electric vehicle. The Pear will start at $29,900 before taxes and incentives in the U.S.

Consumers can reserve the Fisker PEAR for $250 for the first reservation and $100 for the second reservation. Deliveries are anticipated to begin in 2024. The Fisker PEAR will be produced in Ohio with a minimum initial production of 250,000 units per year.

Fisker (FSR) has partnered with Foxconn to produce the new electric vehicle.

Shares of Fisker (FSR) rose 3.69% premarket to $12.08 in premarket trading vs. the 52-week trading range of $9.61 to $31.96.

