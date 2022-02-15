Credit Suisse faces criminal charges in case centered on former Bulgarian wrestler
Feb. 15, 2022 7:37 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) paid out millions of euros out of an account linked to a Bulgarian wrestler at the center of an international drug investigation, even though the bank's compliance department had been notified, a former Credit Suisse manager told a Swiss court on Monday, Reuters reported.
- The former wealth manager and Credit Suisse (CS) are facing charges of letting an alleged cocaine trafficking ring launder millions of euros from 2004 to 2008. It's the first criminal trial of a major bank in Switzerland, Reuters said.
- The country's second biggest bank has denied the allegation and said there wasn't any wrongdoing by the former employee.
- The prosecutors allege that the ex-relationship manager, who left the bank in 2010, helped hide criminal origins of money for the clients through more than CHF 146M ($158M) in transactions, including CHF 43M in cash.
- Credit Suisse (CS) is arguing that the former Bulgarian wrestler, Evelin Banav, and his associates operated legitimate businesses in leasing, hotels, and construction, Reuters said, citing a person familiar with the bank's thinking.
- In January, Credit Suisse said it expects Q4 earnings to be reduced by ~CHF 500M for litigation primarily related to legacy litigation from its investment banking business.