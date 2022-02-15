Cerevel reports positive data in phase 1 trial of darigabat for anxiety

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) reported results from a phase 1 trial of darigabat in healthy volunteers for acute anxiety.

The company said the 7.5 mg twice-daily and the 25 mg twice-daily doses of darigabat showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant anxiolytic activity compared with placebo in the proof-of-principle trial.

The positive control alprazolam 1 mg twice-daily exhibited placebo-adjusted anxiolytic activity in line with expectations for this trial design.

Following eight days of treatment, the darigabat 7.5 mg and 25 mg twice-daily doses showed a 3.9 point and 4.5 point placebo-adjusted improvement, respectively, on the main goal of the Panic Symptoms List (PSL-IV) total score.

Alprazolam showed a 1.6 point placebo-adjusted improvement on the PSL-IV total score.

The company added that the the results were further supported by the secondary goals of change in the Fear Visual Analog Scale, which demonstrated a 12.8 point, 7.8 point, and 0.9 point placebo-adjusted improvement for the darigabat 7.5 mg, 25 mg, and alprazolam 1 mg twice-daily doses, respectively.

Cerevel added that darigabat was generally well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events and no treatment-related discontinuations in the darigabat groups. Ninety seven percent of adverse events reported in the two darigabat treatment cohorts were considered mild.

Darigabat is also being studied as a potential treatment for epilepsy.

