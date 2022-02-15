Harborside acquires further interest in Haight-Ashbury dispensary for $1.3M
Feb. 15, 2022 7:41 AM ETHarborside Inc. (HBORF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF) acquired a further 29.9% interest in FGW Haight, a company that has the conditional use approval necessary to operate a cannabis dispensary and related businesses located in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district.
- The acquisition was through the execution of a securities purchase agreement; the earlier 50.1% acquisition closed on Dec.18, 2020.
- The company will pay purchase price of $1.3M for the shares.
- Harborside also retains the right of first refusal to purchase, in its discretion, in whole or in part and in one or more closings, the remaining 20% of FGW.
- Closing of the FGW Acquisition is expected to occur on or before Feb.28, 2022.