Harborside acquires further interest in Haight-Ashbury dispensary for $1.3M

Feb. 15, 2022 7:41 AM ETHarborside Inc. (HBORF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF) acquired a further 29.9% interest in FGW Haight, a company that has the conditional use approval necessary to operate a cannabis dispensary and related businesses located in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district.
  • The acquisition was through the execution of a securities purchase agreement; the earlier 50.1% acquisition closed on Dec.18, 2020.
  • The company will pay purchase price of $1.3M for the shares.
  • Harborside also retains the right of first refusal to purchase, in its discretion, in whole or in part and in one or more closings, the remaining 20% of FGW.
  • Closing of the FGW Acquisition is expected to occur on or before Feb.28, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.