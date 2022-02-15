BorgWarner acquires Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business for up to ¥1.4B
Feb. 15, 2022 7:44 AM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is acquiring Santroll Automotive Components, a carve-out of Santroll's eMotor business, for up to ¥1.4B, comprised of a closing payment of ¥1.1B and an earnout of up to ¥0.3B.
- The transaction will be funded primarily with existing cash balances.
- The deal is expected to close in late first quarter 2022.
- Based in Tianjin, China and with nearly 400 full-time employees, Santroll designs and manufactures hairpin and concentrated-winding technology eMotors for use in light vehicles. Santroll supplies its patented technology to the Chinese OEM market.
- The acquisition is expected to strengthen company's vertical integration, scale, and portfolio breadth in light vehicle e-motors while allowing for increased speed to market.
- "The eMotor remains an important element of BorgWarner's electric vehicle growth strategy," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner. "Santroll will bring patented eMotor technology that will complement the breadth of our existing eMotor line. Together, we expect to build a differentiating vertically integrated production capability that creates scale while delivering enhanced solutions to our customers."
- The company also reported its Q4 results earlier today, exceeding consensus mark and now sees Net sales in the range of $15.9B to $16.5B vs. consensus of $16.45B.