Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) rises as much as 4.5% in London to the best level in 10 years after reporting its highest-ever profit in 2021 and announcing $3.4B in dividends as well as a new $550M stock buyback program.

FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA jumped 84% to $21.32B from $11.56B in 2020 and roughly in-line with $21.24B market consensus, as provided by the company and based on estimates from 15 analysts.

Full-year net profit was $4.97B compared with a $1.9B loss a year earlier; Glencore said it made a provision of $1.5B to cover a series of regulatory investigations in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil into allegations of bribery, saying it expected the probes will be resolved this year.

The $1.5B provision is Glencore's "best estimate of what we believe the settlement amount will be," CEO Gary Nagle said during the earnings conference call, adding that it was encouraging for the company.

Glencore said adjusted EBIT at its trading unit, which has benefited from the swings in commodity prices, rose 11% to $3.7B, exceeding the $2.2B-$3.2B long-term guidance range.

Funds from operations more than doubled to $17.06B and net debt was cut by 62% during the year to $6.04B, but CEO Gary Nagle said Glencore will maintain its capital spending budget; the net debt reduction bodes well for future distributions, RBC Capital analysts said.

According to RBC, the "key news" is Glencore's $1.5B provision for legal liabilities and its belief that it can resolve the various investigations this year.

Glencore is the first of the major global miners to report full-year earnings; BHP just reported strong profits for its half-year.