Sibannac to launch flagship brand in practitioner channel

Feb. 15, 2022 7:48 AM ETSibannac, Inc. (SNNC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Sibannac (OTCPK:SNNC) is preparing the launch of its next-generation wellness brand, including a professional offering sold exclusively to the growing segment of holistic medical practitioners.
  • The segment, also known as Complimentary & Alternative Medicine, includes an increasing number of physicians who embrace alternatives to pharmaceutical medications for solutions that support the body’s innate ability toward health.
  • The brand will feature products that address autoimmune conditions, hormone imbalances, fatigue, GI issues, insomnia, cognitive challenges, anxiety, and pain, all of which continue to be on the rise in the U.S.
